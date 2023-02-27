Turkey is hit by another earthquake as 5.6 strikes Malatya, 4 dead, dozens injured, buildings collapse

One person was killed, dozens have been injured and many buildings were destroyed, including a factory in Turkey, after a quake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit the eastern Malatya province this morning.

According to local media accounts, dozens of homes, apartment blocks and other buildings collapsed in the town of Yesilyurt and surrounding areas.

The epicentre was 8 kilometres southwest of the city of Malatya at a depth of just two kilometres, capable of causing major damage.

The strong tremor struck the area three weeks to the day when a 7.8 and a 7.5 quake hit the southeastern part of the country, killing more than 45 thousand people, with 6 thousand victims reported in neighbouring Syria.

Almost 10 thousand aftershocks have been reported following the February 6th strike, which razed many cities, bringing down almost 200 thousand buildings across ten provinces and affecting at least 13 million people.