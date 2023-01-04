InsiderBusinessTurkey announces cheaper mortgages in latest Erdogan election push

Turkey announces cheaper mortgages in latest Erdogan election push

File Photo: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan And Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu Are Seen During A Signing Ceremony In Ankara
File Photo: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan And Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu Are Seen During A Signing Ceremony In Ankara

Mortgages with lower rates and longer maturities will be offered to middle income Turks looking to buy new housing, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday.

Nebati told a news conference the mortgage loans with amount up to 5 million lira ($266,823), will have up to 15 years maturity and rates will start from 0.69%.

“We prepared ‘my new home program’ for middle income citizens with advantegous rates, three-year finance ministry support in payments and a household income-based payment plan,” Nebati said.

The loans with favourable rates will be extended to new housing, before, during or after construction, Nebati also said.

Contractors that promise to build housing will also have credit guarantee fund-backed access to financing of some 25 billion Turkish lira, Nebati added.

Ahead of tight elections for President Tayyip Erdogan in mid-2023, the government has pressed on with a policy of fiscal and monetary stimulus including wage hikes, retirement benefits, social aid, energy and agriculture support.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Upbeat economic data powers European shares to third day of gains
Next article
UN Security Council to meet on January 30 to renew UNFICYP mandate

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros