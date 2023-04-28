NewsWorldTunisia retrieves more drowned migrants as death toll from shipwrecks rises to...

Tunisia retrieves more drowned migrants as death toll from shipwrecks rises to 210

Dead Bodies, Lying In Bags, Are Pictured At The Entrance Of Habib Bourguiba Hospital Morgue In Sfax
Dead Bodies, Lying In Bags, Are Pictured At The Entrance Of Habib Bourguiba Hospital Morgue In Sfax

Coastguards have retrieved 41 bodies from Tunisian waters, a national guard official said on Friday, raising the number of victims of migrant shipwrecks off the country’s coast to 210 in 10 days.

The bodies were in a decomposed state, suggesting they had been in the water for several days, said Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters.

The cumulative total of fatalities was unprecedented over such a short period, he said.

Numbers of boats carrying migrants – most from sub-Saharan Africa, Syria and Sudan – trying to reach Italy from Tunisia have risen sharply in recent months, in part due to a crackdown on departures by authorities in neighbouring Libya.

Tunisia is struggling to contain the surge, and some morgues are running out of space to bury the victims.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
