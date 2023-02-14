NewsWorldTrump leads Republican 2024 presidential race - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Trump leads Republican 2024 presidential race – Reuters/Ipsos poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leads a potentially wide field of Republicans expected to seek their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll.

Trump received support from 43% of registered Republicans in the Feb. 6-13 poll, while 31% said they supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and just 4% picked former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who announced her White House run on Tuesday.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for president but has not announced his intention to do so. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is weighing a White House bid but has also not announced one, got 7% of Republican support in the poll.

Haley served in Trump’s administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,465 registered Republicans, part of a larger sample of more than 4,000 adults nationwide. The poll’s credibility interval, a measure of precision, was about 3% for registered Republicans.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
