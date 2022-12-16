Train services around Britain severely disrupted again as national strikes resume

Train services around Britain were severely disrupted once more as national strikes resumed despite another union accepting Network Rail’s pay deal.

Passengers were advised to only attempt to travel by train if necessary as this week’s second 48-hour strike by members of the RMT union began with three more weeks of disruption to follow.

Train operators said passengers should plan ahead and check with operators for the latest information, with about 20% of normal services running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Motorists in parts of England also faced worsened disruption, with the first of 12 days of rolling regional strikes by members of the PCS union at National Highways also starting today.