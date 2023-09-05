Torrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Torrential rains have flooded homes and roads in Greece and a man died after a wall collapsed in the bad weather, the fire brigade said on Tuesday.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

“The man died after a wall collapsed near Volos city, probably due to bad weather,” a fire brigade official told Reuters, without providing more details.

According to the Athens News Agency, the wall collapsed when the man, a cattle breeder, was trying to reach his animals.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

(Reuters/Photos by protothema.gr)