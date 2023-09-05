NewsWorldTorrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Torrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Volos Daniel Xr 1024x575
Volos Daniel Xr 1024x575

Torrential rains have flooded homes and roads in Greece and a man died after a wall collapsed in the bad weather, the fire brigade said on Tuesday.

Storm Daniel has battered western and central Greece since Monday, prompting hundreds of calls to emergency services to pump out water just days after a deadly wildfire which has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

“The man died after a wall collapsed near Volos city, probably due to bad weather,” a fire brigade official told Reuters, without providing more details.

According to the Athens News Agency, the wall collapsed when the man, a cattle breeder, was trying to reach his animals.

Flash floods in Greece in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

(Reuters/Photos by protothema.gr)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Israelis in Cyprus protest judicial reform during state visit of PM Netanyahu

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros