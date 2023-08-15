NewsWorldThree suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain, BBC reports

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain, BBC reports

UK Cypriot beaten and robbed outside his house in Winchmore Hill

Three suspected spies for Russia in Britain have been arrested and charged in a major national security investigation, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The defendants are Bulgarian nationals alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said.

They were held in February under the Official Secrets Act by counter-terrorism detectives at London’s Metropolitan Police, which has a policing responsibility for espionage, the report added.

The Metropolitan Police had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Greece celebrates the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, mother figure of Greek Orthodoxy
Next article
Broadway tests ‘Hello Kitty Must Die’ musical on Edinburgh crowd

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros