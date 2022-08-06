NewsWorldThree new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal

Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal

Three New Ships With Grain Leave Ukraine Under Landmark Deal
Three New Ships With Grain Leave Ukraine Under Landmark Deal

Three ships loaded with grain left Ukrainian ports on Friday (August 5) under a recently concluded safe passage deal, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said.

The Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, which groups Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel, said two ships were setting off from Chornomorsk and one from Odesa.

The three vessels carrying a total of about 58,000 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports as part of a deal to unblock grain exports.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Twitter the Panama-flagged Navistar, carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn and going from Ukraine to Ireland, departed from Odesa Port. The ship will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Centre to the north of Istanbul.

The second ship, the Maltese-flagged Rojen, carrying 13,000 tonnes of corn departed from Chornomorsk port bound for Britain. The Joint Inspection Team was monitoring it.

The Turkish-flagged ship Polarnet set off from Chornomorsk for the Turkish Black Sea port of Karasu. Before the ship carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn reaches Karasu, it will be inspected by the Joint Inspection Team to the north of Istanbul.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter but its shipments have slumped since the beginning of the war because its Black Sea ports – a key route for its shipments – have been largely closed, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article494 urban and rural fires in July in Cyprus
Next articleBurning revellers flee from Thai night club fire, at least 13 killed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros