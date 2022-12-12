NewsWorldThree boys die after falling into icy lake in Britain

Three boys die after falling into icy lake in Britain

Three young boys have died after falling into an ice-covered lake in central England at the weekend, police said on Monday.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and 8, were pulled from the lake in Solihull in a critical condition on Sunday, along with a 6-year-old, and taken to hospital. The 6-year-old remained in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

“Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.”

(Photograph: Matthew Cooper/PA)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
