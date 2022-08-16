Thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Spain’s Valencia

NewsWorldThousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Spain's Valencia

Spain’s Valencia region suffered three wildfires on Monday (August 15) which left more than 7,000 hectares (17,200 acres) of land burnt and at least 1,200 evacuees fleeing the area.

A fire in Vall d’Ebo, near Alicante, burnt 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land boosted by a hard topography, which forced firefighters to effort aerial means to control the blaze.

Locals were shocked after a night of evacuation in which they left home with only the clothes they were wearing.

“It’s too bad, we never expected anything like this in life,” said evacuee Josefa Balaguer about a wildfire that started on Saturday (August 13) after a thunderstorm.

In nearby Castellon, firefighters struggled to control a blaze at Les Useres after it burnt 800 hectares (1,976 acres).

Valencia firefighters got Calles wildfire under control.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET said fire risk was still very high in the Mediterranean area.

(Reuters)

