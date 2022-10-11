Thessaloniki and Izmir ports to be linked by ferry as of Wednesday

A test run of a ship linking the ports of Thessaloniki and Izmir took place on Monday afternoon.

“Smyrna di Levante” is owned by Levante Ferries. Managing Director Efstratios Apergis said the commercial operation will begin on Wednesday.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday the ship will leave from Thessaloniki, and every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from Izmir for a 14-hour trip. “Smyrna di Levante” has a capacity of 948 passengers and 55 trucks, or 315 private cars.

Thessaloniki Port Authorities have set up appropriate facilities for required controls, as passengers and goods will need to go through customs control because Turkey is not part of the Schengen zone.

(amna.gr)