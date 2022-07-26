The Top Twenty Airlines in the World for 2022

AirlineRatings.com has announced along with its Airline Excellence Awards its Top Twenty Airlines in the World for 2022.

Heading the list are Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Etihad Airways, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Virgin Australia, EVA Air, Turkish Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Japan Air Lines, JetBlue, Finnair, Emirates, Hawaiian, Air France/KLM, Alaska Airlines and British Airways.

To be named in the top twenty, airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

The editors of AirlineRatings.com, some of the most experienced and awarded, look for a consistent level of service, innovation, and staff engagement from each major contender.

According to AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, “we are focused on leadership and airlines that innovate to make a real difference to the passenger experience.”

“Of course right now the airline industry is under unprecedented pressure as it strives to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways was ranked number 1 because of its cabin innovation, passenger service, and its commitment to continue to operate throughout the COVID pandemic.”