NewsWorldThe Rolling Stones set to announce new album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones set to announce new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

File Photo: The Rolling Stones Perform As Part Of Their
File Photo: The Rolling Stones Perform As Part Of Their "stones Sixty Europe 2022 Tour" In Berlin

The Rolling Stones are set to announce “Hackney Diamonds”, their first album of original music for 18 years.

The band, who formed more than six decades ago, heralded a “new album, new music, new era,” on X, formerly Twitter, with details to be revealed on Wednesday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – the surviving core of the band – will be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon in Hackney, east London, streamed online at 1330 GMT, according to a skit featuring the U.S. chat show host answering a call on the “Stones Phone”.

Music fans have been awaiting the announcement since a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper last month, with references to some of the band’s biggest tracks and the name of the new album.

Clips of a new song, “Angry”, have also been posted on a website called “don’tgetangrywithme.com”.

The album will be the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Ministry of Health confirms first case of West Nile Virus in Cyprus for 2023
Next article
McConnell’s freeze-ups not a stroke or seizure disorder -doctor

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros