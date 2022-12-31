NewsWorldThe failure of Chinese zero-COVID policy, as world shouts need for balanced...

The failure of Chinese zero-COVID policy, as world shouts need for balanced action

New Year’s Eve in China prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy the country adhered to for almost three years.

With the US and a number of European countries requiring negative PCR tests for Chinese travellers as the country allowed its citizens to move freely out of the country since the pandemic broke out, many Chinese are strongly critisising the eventual effectiveness of the zero tolerance policy, as cases surge to more than 9 thousand a day.

Discussions at both political and grassroots level internationally, with the EU closely monitoring events in China should a new COVID variant emerge, focus on the need for balancing public health protection and the potential harmful effects of over-restrictions, which have led to a rise of infections and viruses, including streptococcus deaths, as the immune system weakens by people staying indoors.

By Constantinos Tsintas
