Texas governor declares 23 counties disaster areas following historic flooding

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday (August 23) declared 23 counties near Dallas “disaster areas” following the second worst rainstorm and flooding incident in the region.

“We got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way,” Mayor of Dallas Eric Johnson said at a joint news conference with the governor.

Johnson noted that the area received the second highest rainfall in a 24-hour period ever recorded in the region. But whatever you want to call it, whatever time frame you want to put on it, we got hit pretty hard and we got hit in a historic way.

A torrential downpour and subsequent flooding washed out major roads, and left businesses and homes with severe water damage.

