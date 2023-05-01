Suspected killers of journalist in Athens to testify before a prosecutor

The two brothers, 48 and 40, who were arrested on Friday on suspicion of assassinating journalist Giorgos Karaivaz in 2021 will testify before the prosecutor on Wednesday, police said.

The two Greek men were led before a prosecutor around noon on Saturday and were granted an extension to testify.

At a press conference at the Citizen Protection Ministry on Saturday, police said the two Greeks aged 48 and 40 were brothers and were responsible for Karaivaz’s shooting death on April 9, 2021, outside his home in the coastal suburb of Alimos.

Police said the elder brother had been brought in for questioning two weeks ago to explain the presence of a white van he owned that had been found in the area where the assassination took place. He responded he did not remember. A van and a scooter had been used by them to leave the scene after the killing, while their cellphones had been deactivated for two days.

Investigations and analysis of videos have shown that the two men were waiting for Karaivaz outside his home the day before he was actually killed, but the journalist had upset their plans by leaving half an hour earlier than usual.

Both brothers were arrested in 2012 for robbery and gun possession, while the 40-year-old had also been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.

Statements about the arrest were made on Friday by the Civil Protection minister, the police, and the prime minister. Police on Saturday said the investigations continue as the two suspects are being held.

