Sun newspaper’s column about Meghan most complained about ever-UK press regulator

A Sun newspaper column by British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has become the press standards regulator’s most complained about article, it said on Tuesday, with more than 17,500 complaints received.

In a column published on Friday, Clarkson, who gained worldwide fame as presenter of motoring show “Top Gear”, wrote of Meghan: “I hate her. Not like I hate (Scottish First Minister) Nicola Sturgeon or (serial killer) Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Clarkson on Monday said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”. The article has now been removed from the Sun’s website.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) said it had received more than 17,500 complaints so far, the most about any article since it was established in 2014.

More than 60 lawmakers signed a letter written by Caroline Nokes, chair of parliament’s Women and Equalities Select Committee, to the editor of the Sun warning such articles contribute to a climate of hatred and violence against women.

“Enough is enough. We cannot allow this type of behaviour to go unchecked any longer,” said the letter, which was posted on Twitter by Nokes. “We now demand action is taken against Mr Clarkson and an unreserved apology is issued to Ms Markle immediately.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as Harry and Meghan are officially known, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

In a Netflix documentary series which concluded last week, Meghan spoke about how her treatment by the media had left her feeling suicidal as well as concern over whether she and her children were safe.

