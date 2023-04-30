NewsWorldSudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

Sudanese And People From Other Nationalities Cross The River Nile In A Ferry, After Being Evacuated From Khartoum, In Aswan
Sudanese And People From Other Nationalities Cross The River Nile In A Ferry, After Being Evacuated From Khartoum, In Aswan

Sudan’s rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire that is set to expire on Sunday as their deadly conflict continued for a third week despite warnings of a slide towards catastrophic civil war.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

Locked in a battle for Khartoum, Sudan’s capital on the Nile, the parties have fought on despite a series of ceasefires secured by mediators including the United States, the latest of which expires at midnight (2200 GMT).

The situation in Khartoum, where the army has been battling RSF forces entrenched in residential areas, was relatively calm on Sunday morning, a Reuters journalist said, after heavy clashes were heard on Saturday evening near the city centre.

The Sudanese army said on Sunday it had destroyed RSF convoys moving towards Khartoum from the west. The RSF said the army had used artillery and warplanes to attack its positions in a number of areas in Khartoum province.

(REUTERS)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
EU tech tsar Vestager sees political agreement on AI law this year
Next article
President Nikos Christodoulides analyses Cyprus’ economic policy, vision

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros