Sudan death toll rises to 413 – WHO

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out there six days ago.

WHO has so far recorded 11 attacks on health facilities in the country and has called for such attacks to cease, spokesperson Margaret Harris said.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said that at least nine children had been reported killed in the fighting and that more than 50 had been injured.

He warned that the fighting put the lives of Sudanese children already suffering from malnutrition at risk.

“Sudan already has one of the highest rates of malnutrition among children in the world,” Elder told reporters. “And now critical life-saving care for an estimated 50,000 severely acutely malnourished children has been disrupted. This is life threatening.”

WHO has previously called for both sides of the conflict to open a humanitarian passage for health workers, patients and ambulances.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
