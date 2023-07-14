Strikes at Britain’s Gatwick Airport could hit summer holidays

InsiderBusinessStrikes at Britain's Gatwick Airport could hit summer holidays

File Photo: Passengers Wait In The Queue For Check In In The South Terminal Building At Gatwick Airport, In Gatwick
Workers at Britain’s No.2 airport Gatwick will strike for eight days at the end of July and in early August, potentially causing cancellations and travel misery for thousands of passengers at the busiest time of year for summer holidays.

The Unite trade union said around 950 workers, includingground handlers, baggage handles and check-in agents, will walk out in a pay dispute for four days from July 28-Aug. 1 and then another four days from Aug. 4-8.

“Given the scale of the industrial action, disruption, delays and cancellations are inevitable across the airport,” Unite said in its statement.

Gatwick, which is located about 30 miles south of London, said it will support airlines with their contingency plans to ensure flights operate as scheduled.

A key hub for leisure flights to southern European beach destinations, easyJet EZJ.L, TUI TUIT.L and British Airways ICAG.L all operate hundreds of daily flights.

EasyJet has already axed 2% of its summer flight schedule, mostly from Gatwick, over concerns that air traffic control issues will impact its schedule.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
