Speeding driver tries to switch places with dog in hilarious US traffic incident

In a bizarre turn of events, a driver in Colorado, US attempted to evade arrest for speeding by engaging in an audacious act: swapping places with his dog.

The comical incident unfolded on Saturday night when an officer observed the driver hastily relocate to the passenger seat just moments before denying driving the vehicle.

According to police reports, the individual exhibited signs of intoxication. When questioned about his alcohol consumption, he abruptly fled the scene, hoping to evade law enforcement. However, his escape was short-lived as officers apprehended him a mere 18 meters away from the initial encounter.

The peculiar episode transpired in the town of Springfield, boasting a population of approximately 1,300 residents.

Following his arrest, the driver underwent a thorough medical examination before being taken into custody on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Authorities also discovered pre-existing arrest warrants against the suspect.

(Source: Sky News)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
