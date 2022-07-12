Spain’s second heatwave of the year to last through Thursday

Spaniards struggled to cope with high temperatures on Monday (July 11), the second day of a scorching heatwave.

A hot air front from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring over 42 Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in Las Vegas del Guadiana, located in the western region of Extremadura.

Seville reached 41 Celsius according to state meteorological forecasters AEMET, but thermometers placed under direct sunlight showed up to 46 Celsius (114.8 Fahrenheit).

The traditional horse carriages of the Andalucian city remained parked by the cathedral’s famous Giralda bell tower and mobile phones showed overheating messages when used under the sun.

People packed the beaches of Barcelona as they sought relief by showering and bathing in the Mediterranean sea.

In the landlocked capital, Madrid, people were also feeling the heat, with children running through fountains and sheltering under trees in a bid to stay cool.

At a post-Cabinet meeting news conference, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera urged Spaniards to reduce energy use during the heatwave due to the lack of wind power generated during such weather.

The heatwave is expected to last at least until Thursday (July 14).

In June, Spaniards weathered the earliest heatwave since 1981, according to AEMET, with temperatures surpassing 40 Celsius in parts of central and southern Spain.

(Reuters)