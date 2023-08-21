Spain claims first World Cup title with win over England

Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute to fuel Spain to a 1-0 win over England in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday in Sydney.

The victory gave Spain its first women’s title and avenged the country’s loss to England in Euro 2022. Spain also became the first country to win both the women’s and men’s World Cups.

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati was the recipient of the Golden Ball as the best player at the World Cup. The midfielder collected three goals and two assists in the tournament.

“I’m so proud,” Bonmati said on the Fox Sports broadcast. “We deserve it. We deserve it.

“We have been working for years for this moment.”

England’s Lauren Hemp nearly opened the scoring after her strike caromed off the crossbar before Spain made its opponent pay for a costly turnover by Lucy Bronze at midfield. Mariona Caldentey slipped the ball to Carmona, who unleashed a left-footed shot that sailed past England goalkeeper Mary Earps into the far corner of the net.

Spain nearly doubled the advantage just before intermission, however Salma Paralluelo’s bid hit the post in the 45th minute. Paralluelo, 19, was named as the best young player of the tournament after the match.

A handball penalty gave Spain another opportunity to gain some breathing room, however Earps denied Jenni Hermoso’s low shot. Hermoso received the Silver Ball award, presented to the second-best player of the tournament.

Earps was named the recipient of the Golden Glove, given to the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa won the Golden Boot for the most goals of the tournament. She had five goals in five matches.

