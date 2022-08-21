Sixteen people killed in Turkey as bus crashes at accident site

NewsWorldSixteen people killed in Turkey as bus crashes at accident site

At least sixteen people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday (August 20) when a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep, local authorities said.

State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted regional governor Davut Gul as saying the dead included three firefighters, four emergency health workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said the emergency workers and journalists had “lost their lives in the line of duty” while responding to the initial accident on the road near the city of Nizip.

