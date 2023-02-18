Six people killed by gunman in Mississippi town

Six people were killed yesterday, Friday, by a gunman’s gunfire in a small Mississippi town in the southern US, the sheriff’s office of the county in which it is located said.

“Earlier today there was a series of shootings in three different parts of Arkabattle that resulted in the deaths of six people,” the Tate County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

The suspect initially opened fire in the parking lot of a store in Arkabatla, a community of just under 300 residents, and killed a man who was behind the wheel of a car, according to the sheriff, cited by CNN.

He then drove to a nearby house and killed his ex-wife, Sheriff Brad Lance clarified in statements made to the US network.

Deputies of the sheriff’s office also found two other bodies in a nearby home and believe the victims were members of the suspect’s family.

The carnage stopped when a police officer saw a car matching the description of the one the suspect had and chased him. The manhunt ended in a driveway where the suspect was arrested.

Near that house, officers found one man dead in a car and another in the street, bringing the death toll to six.

The sheriff’s office clarified that the suspect was identified as Richard Dale Krum, a 52-year-old man who was charged with manslaughter.