An alarm has been raised in London by gunfire near St. Aloysius R.C. Church in Euston near the British Museum.

Three women, aged 54, 48, and 41, and a 7-year-old girl were injured in the incident, which took place in Phoenix Road, north London.

According to reports, the 48-year-old woman’s life is in danger, while the condition of the other two women is not a cause for concern.