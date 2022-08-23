Shanghai’s skyline switched off as drought starves China of power

Shanghai’s famous skyline lights were switched off on Monday (August 22) in an effort to save power as the scorched southwestern regions of China extended curbs on power consumption.

The area deals with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand during a long drought and heatwave.

Shangai’s riverside Bund area and parts of the financial centre of Lujiazui, including the Oriental Pearl Tower, were in near darkness as restrictions on power came into effect for two days.

The city was being critisised on China’s Twitter-like Weibo for the usage of electricity generated in Sichuan indirectly causing a power cut in parts of the province.

“I think it could be done earlier,” said Shanghai resident, Jessica Huang, “It would be great for the whole environment if we could hold such an event earlier. I think it can be done a little earlier or more times.”

(Reuters)