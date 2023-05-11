Several vehicles in flames after explosion in centre of Milan (VIDEO)

Several vehicles are in flames in the centre of Milan in northern Italy after an explosion, the SkyTG24 news channel reported on Thursday.

Local police said a van had caught fire. No further details were immediately available.

SkyTG24 broadcast footage from the Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

⚡A powerful explosion thundered in the center of #Milan. According to preliminary data, a parked van exploded. Several vehicles are on fire. No casualties have been reported yet. pic.twitter.com/HMQqDkjxxX — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 11, 2023

