Schools, shops in Athens to remain closed also on Tuesday due to severe weather

Schools in some suburbs of Athens will remain closed also on Tuesday and workers can go to work not earlier than 10 a.m. as snow continued falling over night with frost phenomena early in the morning.

Schools will be closed also on the islands of Evia, Samos, Lesvos, Crete, elsewhere.

Retail stores and open farmer markets will remain close in the north, north-east and some suburbs of western Attica.

The severe weather front that has hit Greece since Sunday affecting mainly the eastern and southern parts of Greece will continue until Wednesday with new snowfall at low altitudes of the eastern areas, Evia and Crete.

As well as with rain or sleet in the Aegean, according to the new forecast data of the National Observatory of Athens/Meteo.gr.

A gradual decline in the phenomena is expected from noon on Tuesday and from the north.

