Schiphol Airport says passenger caps to continue through October

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport said on Tuesday that passenger caps introduced for the summer season to cope with long waiting times and other logistical problems will be extended into September and October.

In a statement Schiphol said it was also continuing other measures, such as asking passengers to show up no more than 4 hours before their flights. Read full story

The airport said it had warned airlines it expects too many passengers to handle during the Dutch fall break in late October.

Amsterdam-Schiphol was one of the five main hubs in Western Europe before the pandemic, along with Heathrow (London), Frankfurt, Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas and Charles de Gaulle (Paris).

Now, as a result of staff shortages, it has become one of the hardest hit by the indirect consequences of it.

With demand picking up rapidly, last month it had to cut its passenger capacity by almost 20% to avoid delays and cancellations.