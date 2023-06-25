NewsWorldRussia's Rostov-on-Don calm after Prigozhin leaves

Russia’s Rostov-on-Don calm after Prigozhin leaves

Founder Of Wagner Private Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Speaks In The Headquarters Of The Russian Southern Army Military Command Center In The City Of Rostov On Don
Founder Of Wagner Private Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Speaks In The Headquarters Of The Russian Southern Army Military Command Center In The City Of Rostov On Don

June 25 (Reuters) – The situation around the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic resumed, RIA state news agency said on Sunday after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries left the city.

In a video on the agency’s Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a man was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Late on Saturday, Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after halting a rebellion against Russia’s military establishment.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Journalists tour the enclosed town of Varosha (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros