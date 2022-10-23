NewsWorldRussian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk

Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk

Russian Plane
Russian Plane

Oct 23 (Reuters) – A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, the region’s governor said.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-story house in the city. He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous article
Revythoussa in Greece ensures country’s and SE Europe’s energy efficiency

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros