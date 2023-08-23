NewsWorldRussian mercenary leader Prigozhin dies in private jet crash, along with 9...

Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin dies in private jet crash, along with 9 passengers

Founder Of Wagner Private Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Speaks In The Headquarters Of The Russian Southern Army Military Command Center In The City Of Rostov On Don
Founder Of Wagner Private Mercenary Group Yevgeny Prigozhin Speaks In The Headquarters Of The Russian Southern Army Military Command Center In The City Of Rostov On Don

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Wednesday, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation authority.

“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Rosaviatsia said.

Earlier TASS had reported that ten people had died after a private jet crashed in Russia’s Tver region north of Moscow. The jet, en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
How many F-16 jets will Ukraine get and how will they change war?

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros