Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in July, Putin says

Russia will start deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus after the facilities are ready on July 7-8, President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday in a meeting in Sochi.

“So everything is according to plan, everything is stable,” Putin said, according to a readout from the Kremlin.

The two men had previously agreed the plan to deploy Russian land-based short-range nuclear missiles on the territory of Moscow’s close ally, where they will remain under Russian command.

