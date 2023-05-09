Russia starts Victory Day parade amid tight security (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin walked from the Kremlin on to Red Square to be greeted by mass ranks of military personnel on Tuesday as the start of a Victory Day celebrations to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia, when people commemorate the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which around 27 million citizens perished.

This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine which shows no sign of ending.

It is taking place following a wave of strikes inside Russia this month – including a purported drone attack on the Kremlin citadel itself less than a week ago.

