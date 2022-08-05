NewsWorldRussia sentences U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail

Russia sentences U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail

A Russian court on Thursday (August 4) sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years prison on drugs charges, after finding her guilty of narcotics possession and smuggling for bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been “an honest mistake”

Griner was also fined 1 million roubles ($16,000).

After the sentencing, Griner appeared sad and stony-faced, and said she understood the sentence.

(Reuters)

