NewsWorldRussia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream pipelines; calls incident a...

Russia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream pipelines; calls incident a terrorist attack

Gas Leak At Nord Stream 2 As Seen From The Danish F 16 Interceptor On Bornholm
Gas Leak At Nord Stream 2 As Seen From The Danish F 16 Interceptor On Bornholm

Russia’s defence ministry on Saturday said that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.

The defence ministry did not give evidence for its claim.

“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the ministry said.

Britain’s defence ministry declined immediate comment.

Russia has previously blamed the West for the explosions last month that ruptured the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

But Russia has never before given specific details of who was responsible for the damage to the pipelines, previously the largest routes for Russian gas supplies to Europe.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said allegations of Russian responsibility for the damage were “stupid” and Russian officials have said Washington had a motive as it wants to sell more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

The United States has denied involvement.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
New square at old GSP will be Nicosia’s biggest
Next article
Cyprus, Armenia exploring new areas of cooperation -Presidential Commissioner

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros