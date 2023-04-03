NewsWorldRussia says it will beef up military in northwest as Finland joins...

Russia says it will beef up military in northwest as Finland joins NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin Attends A Meeting With Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov In Moscow
Russia will strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland’s expected accession to NATO on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland has a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia that will roughly double the transatlantic alliance’s frontier facing Moscow.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last year that Russia was taking “adequate countermeasures” and would form 12 units and divisions in its western military district.

Grushko told RIA: “We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event that the forces and resources of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia’s military security.”

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
