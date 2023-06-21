NewsWorldRussia says it downed three Ukrainian drones in Moscow

Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones in Moscow

Drones Reportedly Hit Buildings In Moscow
Drones Reportedly Hit Buildings In Moscow

Russian air defences downed three drones in the Moscow region on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry said, in what it called an attempted Ukrainian attack.

The ministry said Russian defences had used electronic jamming to cause the drones to lose control and crash, without causing any casualties or damage.

Reuters could not independently verify details of the incident or determine who had launched the drones.

Ukraine almost never comments on military operations outside its own borders, but drone attacks on Russian territory – including in Moscow itself, where two reached the Kremlin complex and others struck parts of the city in May – have become an increasingly frequent occurrence.

Moscow regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said two of the drones in Wednesday’s incident were intercepted as they approached military warehouses.

The TASS news agency said they were aimed at the Taman Division of Russia’s Ground Forces which is based in Kalininets, some 60km (37 miles) from the Kremlin.

Separately, the governor of Russian-annexed Crimea reported unspecified damage to the railway network in the eastern town of Feodosia, without stating the cause. He said train traffic had been suspended but would be restored within two hours.

“I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information,” Sergei Aksyonov, the governor, said in a statement.

Self-styled partisan groups have reported frequent attacks on Russian rail infrastructure, sometimes resulting in derailments, during the 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine.

(Reuters/File photo)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Twenty-five Cypriot piano players eye Guinness World Record
Next article
On This Day: Landmark civil rights bill passed by US House in 1964

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros