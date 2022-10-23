Revythoussa in Greece ensures country’s and SE Europe’s energy efficiency

The LNG terminal of Revythoussa is turning into a multi-tool that ensures Greece and Southeastern Europe’s energy supply as well as the extension of the use of natural gas in new areas and sectors.

According to the National Natural Gas System Operator (DESFA) official figures, the LNG deliveries in Revythoussa were until August 2022, 63pct higher compared with 2021 and the total of cargos were more than double (154pct).

The increase of Revythoussa’s activity covers the gap created by the reduction of deliveries from Russia via the pipeline Turkstream that this year is covering 18 pct. of the market instead of 45 percent in 2021 as well as the high demand for natural gas exports to countries of the region as Bulgaria, to which Gazprom has suspended the natural gas supply. Additionally, as it became known last week, access to Revythoussa have also requested, except from Bulgaria, the countries of Romania and Ukraine.

The supply of the market with LNG ensures the diversification of the sources of energy and of the supply routes that constitute the basic elements for the supply security.

(amna.gr)