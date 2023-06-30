NewsWorldReady, try to stay steady, go! Men in high heels race at...

Ready, try to stay steady, go! Men in high heels race at Madrid Pride

Pride High Heel Race In Madrid

Dozens of people sporting high heels, most of them men, raced down a cobbled street in the centre of the Spanish capital on Thursday evening as part of Madrid Pride, one of the world’s largest LGBT celebrations.

It was the 24th edition of the annual race in Chueca, a gay-friendly neighbourhood, which draws competitors from abroad and is one of the most eagerly awaited parts of the festival of the LGBT community.

Heels must be at least four inches high, and the shoes are measured before the race. Moreover, participants must pick up a purse with a dress along the way and then to put on lipstick. The race winner gets 350 euros.

Madrid Pride will culminate in a parade in the city centre on Saturday.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
