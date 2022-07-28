NewsWorldRare moment of laughter for Ukraine's Zelenskiy and wife in TV interview

Rare moment of laughter for Ukraine’s Zelenskiy and wife in TV interview

Rare Moment Of Laughter For Ukraine's Zelenskiy And Wife In Tv Interview
Rare Moment Of Laughter For Ukraine's Zelenskiy And Wife In Tv Interview

The wife of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Olena Zelenska, revealed during a light-hearted exchange that she found out her husband would be running for president on TV.

The couple were being interviewed in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, by British broadcaster Piers Morgan for his program ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’.

Zelenskiy and his wife laughed while recounting how he “forgot” to tell Olena he put himself forward for the top job and that she found out during a TV address on New Year’s Eve.

The 44-year-old swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He now faces a Russian invasion that could result in the overthrow of his government and the end of Ukrainian democracy.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleArchbishop in Israel for scheduled medical examinations
Next articleFire near the Agia Fyla shooting range (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros