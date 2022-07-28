Rare moment of laughter for Ukraine’s Zelenskiy and wife in TV interview

The wife of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Olena Zelenska, revealed during a light-hearted exchange that she found out her husband would be running for president on TV.

The couple were being interviewed in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, by British broadcaster Piers Morgan for his program ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’.

Zelenskiy and his wife laughed while recounting how he “forgot” to tell Olena he put himself forward for the top job and that she found out during a TV address on New Year’s Eve.

The 44-year-old swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He now faces a Russian invasion that could result in the overthrow of his government and the end of Ukrainian democracy.

(Reuters)