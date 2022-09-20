Queen’s reign ends as crown removed from coffin

The Imperial State Crown and the Orb and Sceptre – symbols of the monarch’s power and governance – were removed from Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, during her committal service in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday (September 19).

The jewels, which were removed by the Crown Jeweller, were handed over to the Dean Of Windsor, David Conner, who placed them on the High Altar, before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault, marking the end of the late Queen’s reign.

Later in the evening, in a private family service, the coffin of Elizabeth and her husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99, will be buried together in the same chapel where her parents and sister, Princess Margaret, also rest.

