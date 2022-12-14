‘Qatargate’: MEP Eva Kaili pre-trial hearing postponed till Dec 22

Eva Kaili, the Greek MEP suspected of accepting large sums of money to lobby in favour of Qatar, did not appear as expected at a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday in Brussels.

Kaili is among four people charged with participating in a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering that were due to appear in front of a judge.

But a judicial source said that she requested a delay and that she will instead be heard on 22 December.

The Belgian judge instead questioned Kaili’s partner, Francesco Giorgi, and former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, Belgian newspaper Le Soir reported, as well as an unnamed NGO director, whom Italian media have identified as Niccolò Figà-Talamanca, secretary-general of No Peace Without Justice.

Kaili’s title as European Parliament vice president was revoked on Tuesday by her own colleagues, in an overwhelming show of repudiation with 625 votes in favour and just one against.

She was one of several people arrested as part of a “major investigation” and has been charged with participating in a criminal organisation, corruption and money laundering.

Her assets have been frozen by Greek authorities.

Kaili’s lawyer in Greece, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, has said his client is innocent and has “nothing to do with bribery from Qatar.”

Two other suspects detained by Belgian police have been released and did not take part in the session.

Since Kaili’s shocking arrest on Friday, in which she was reportedly caught in the act, Belgian police have conducted over 20 searches and seized more than €1.5 million in cash.