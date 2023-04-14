‘Qatargate’: Eva Kaili, former VP of European Parliament, released from prison

The Greek MEP, who is now under house arrest, was arrested on December 9, 2022, in possession of €150,000 in cash.

The last suspect jailed in this corruption case, Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella, is expected to be released this weekend, Le Monde reported on Friday.

The individuals named in “Qatargate” – the corruption scandal that has smeared the European Parliament and also involves Morocco and Mauritania – will soon be released from prison.

On Wednesday, April 12, the investigating judge in charge of the case, Michel Claise, authorized the release of Eva Kaili, 44, the former Greek vice president of the Parliament.

Her father, who was also arrested but quickly released, was carrying a suitcase containing €750,000 that she had given him.

Kaili told investigators that she had been framed by her partner Francesco Giorgi, who was in close contact with former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.

Panzeri, who has struck a plea deal, stated that the former Greek television star was at the heart of the scheme he was orchestrating with Giorgi, particularly through the foundations he had created in Brussels.

Panzeri was also released on house arrest with an electronic tag at the end of last week. Another MEP, Marc Tarabella, a Belgian Socialist, who he identified as a beneficiary of the money paid by the Qatari regime, will be released before the end of the week.

Tarabella denies Panzeri’s allegations that he was to receive a total of €250,000.

Those involved and conditionally released are still under investigation, indicating the judge believes he has the necessary elements to complete his case.

