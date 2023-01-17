InsiderEconomyPutin: Russian economy likely shrank 2.5% in 2022 but beating expectations

Putin: Russian economy likely shrank 2.5% in 2022 but beating expectations

Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Attend A News Conference In Minsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin And Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Attend A News Conference In Minsk

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the Russian economy was likely to have shrunk by 2.5% in 2022, but that it was performing better than most experts had predicted.

Putin, who was speaking at a meeting with top officials including the finance minister and central bank chief, said real wage growth needed to be stimulated.

“The actual dynamics turned out to be better than many expert forecasts. According to the Ministry of Economic Development, Russia’s GDP in January-November 2022 declined, but only by 2.1%,” Putin said.

“Some experts in our country, not to mention foreign ones, predicted a decline of 10% and 15% or even 20%. For the year as a whole, it is expected to fall by 2.5%,” he added.

The war in Ukraine and ensuing barrage of Western sanctions have upended some sectors of Russia’s economy, cutting its biggest banks off from the SWIFT financial network, curbing its access to technology and restricting its ability to export oil and gas.

While the government and central bank have acknowledged difficulties, Moscow says its economy is resilient and that sanctions have boomeranged against the West by driving up inflation and energy prices.

(Reuters)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
EU plans changes to pharma law to avoid medicine shortages
Next article
More than 3.2 million tourist arrivals in 2022 despite loss of Russian market

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros