Public buildings in Germany to be heated to 19° Celsius – econ minister

Public buildings in Germany should be heated to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F) under planned legislation to save energy, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted the economy minister as saying on Friday.

“Public buildings, with the exception of hospitals and social institutions, of course, should only be heated to 19 degrees,” Robert Habeck told the paper.

“More savings are also needed in the world of work,” he said, adding that this was currently being discussed with the labour ministry and others.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
