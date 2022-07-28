NewsWorldProtesters storm Baghdad parliament as deadlock gives Iraq record run without government

Protesters storm Baghdad parliament as deadlock gives Iraq record run without government

Hundreds of supporters of populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr broke into Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday (July 27) as the country reached 290 days without a government.

Infighting among Shi’ite and Kurdish groups in particular has prevented the formation of a government, hampering reforms needed as the country struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

More than nine months since an October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record 290 days without a head of state or cabinet.

The last longest deadlock was in 2010, when after 289 days Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki got a second term.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. If parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay on as caretaker until new elections can be held.

The paralysis has left Iraq without a budget for 2022, holding up spending on much-needed infrastructure projects and economic reform.

(Reuters)

