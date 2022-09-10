NewsWorldPrince William, named Prince of Wales

Prince William, named Prince of Wales

Prince William's Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Dies Aged 96 Buckingham Palace
Prince William's Grandmother Queen Elizabeth Dies Aged 96 Buckingham Palace

Britain’s King Charles on Friday (September 9) bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son William and daughter-in-law Kate, passing on the titles that he and his late wife Diana previously held.

“With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.

Charles, who became Prince of Wales in 1958, automatically became king on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Thursday (September 8).

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleFire in Pelendri finally under control
Next articlePossible criminal offences for concern in Limassol

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros