Prince William and Kate to travel to Greece on Monday for royal funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales William are set to travel to Athens on Monday to attend the Funeral of King Constantine II of Greece according to Greek media.

While this will not be confirmed by Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, as the couple will attend in their private capacity, here is what we can expect from the visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to join a host of royals attending the funeral of King Constantine II. The funeral will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Monday and will be followed by the Burial in the Royal Cemetery at Tatoi Palace.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to be in attendance alongside William and Kate. Constantine’s first cousin was Prince Philip, making King Charles his second cousin.

The pair were very close and Charles even named Constantine as William’s godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine’s first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Constantine, who was 82 when he passed away, had been suffering from ill health for a number of years and was being treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens.

The royal acceded to the Greek throne in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy.

Two referendums were held following the abolition, a disputed one in 1973 before a second one in 1974, with both returning results in favour of abolition.

The father-of-three lived in exile for many years in Hampstead Garden Suburb, before eventually returning to his native country in 2010.